OSA elects speakers of Assembly, Assembly Pro-Tempore

The Oshkosh Student Association Speaker of Assembly and Speaker of Assembly Pro-Tempore for the 2023-24 academic school year were elected during the OSA’s Assembly meeting on April 10. The Assembly is the student body that gives student organizations a place to voice their opinions on student matters and discuss issues student organizations are facing.

For the Speaker of Assembly position, David Hartzel from Sigma Pi Fraternity was nominated by Titan Catholics, Chris Healy from Delta Chi was nominated by the Multicultural Student Coalition and Elijah Plonsky from the Multicultural Student Coalition was nominated by Delta Chi. For Speaker of Assembly Pro-Tempore, all candidates were self-nominated. After a short speech by each candidate, the Assembly voted and elected Hartzel as the next Speaker of Assembly and Healy as Speaker of Assembly Pro-Tempore for 2023-24. Hartzel and Healy will be sworn in on May 1 during the Assembly meeting

Hartzel, a junior from Hartland, is majoring in finance and is a member of Sigma Pi fraternity. He said he plans to reach out to the heads of all the eligible organizations and to increase the strength and voting numbers of the Assembly. Hartzel said he believes he was elected because of his message to increase the number of voting organizations and to provide a fresh face to the Assembly.

Healy is a junior from Kenosha who is majoring in supply chain management. The first thing that he plans to do in his new post is to make sure that clubs and organizations know that OSA exists. Healy said he believes that the reason he was elected Speaker Pro-Tempore is because he was the current Speaker of the Assembly at that time of the election and his long-term goals in the positionare to improve Assembly retention, participation and sustainability.