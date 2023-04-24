May 3 event highlights energy efficiency resources, rebates and tax credits

The city of Oshkosh Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) has partnered with FOCUS ON ENERGY to host an event for residents to learn about available benefits from Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program and the Inflation Reduction Act.

This free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 3 at the Oshkosh Public Library, 106 Washington Ave. Attendees may bring their children, as this is a family friendly event with activity books and crayons for kids.

Making one’s home more efficient can have many benefits: lower energy bills, a more comfortable home, better indoor air quality, and a lower environmental impact. The free event will allow residents to learn:

Which energy projects to start with to save the most money

How to take advantage of Focus on Energy rebates and resources

General information on available tax credits for home energy projects

For more information, contact the Oshkosh Community Development Department at (920) 236-5059