Oshkosh Public Library offers free state park passes to cardholders

Free day passes, good at any Wisconsin state park, are available to Oshkosh Public Library cardholders as part of the Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library initiative. OPL is one of 160 libraries across Wisconsin participating in the program.

To receive a state park day pass, adults must show their Oshkosh Public Library card at the service desk on the library’s first floor. Staff will assist residents who need to apply for a free library card.

The day pass provides free admission for one vehicle to any state park, forest, or recreation area where admission is required. Participants must be Wisconsin residents and are limited to one pass per month, while supplies last. Pass recipients who complete a survey about their park experience will be entered to win one of ten 2024 annual state park admission stickers, courtesy of the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our patrons this opportunity to experience Wisconsin’s state parks,” said Sandy Toland, community engagement librarian. “People come to the library every day looking for a wide variety of resources, so helping them access one of our state’s premiere natural resources makes perfect sense.”

The library also has state park lists, the spring DNR Guide, and other information about enjoying the outdoors in Wisconsin.

Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library, is a collaborative effort between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.