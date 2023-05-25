Road construction may be slowing adoptions at Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Construction on Bowen Street in Oshkosh is believed to be affecting access to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) as visitor and adopter traffic has slowed significantly.

“It’s been challenging for staff to get here every day so we are definitely concerned potential adopters are choosing to not deal with the construction. We’ve seen a drastic decrease in adopter visits since construction began,” says OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller.

Pet adoption has decreased across the country since the pandemic.

“During the pandemic when people were staying home we had a rush of people adopting, and our shelter was probably as empty as it ever has been,” says OAHS Admissions Manager Jennifer Ollanketo. “Then when things started opening up and people went back to work, many realized they no longer had the time for their animal, or they got a new job and moved where their pet wasn’t allowed. Add to that a nationwide veterinarian shortage coupled with inflation and we can see how these multiple factors contribute to the decrease in adoptions.”

The situation is growing dire and affects the scope of services the organization can provide, Miller says.

“We need adopters and foster homes right now,” she says. “We need to open up space in our building. When we’re as full as we are it really limits the number of animals we can help.”

Staff at OAHS hope that those who are able and willing to add a pet to their household look to their local shelter first. OAHS is brimming with every kind of animal from cats and dogs to guinea pigs and rabbits. And even though the presence of construction equipment is daunting, it is possible to still get to the shelter. “We hope people will look online at our website at www.oahs.org and realize it’s worth the trip to meet these fantastic animals,” Miller says.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is open to visitors Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged for dog adopters to ensure staff is available for introductions and consultation. Animals available for adoption and information about the adoption process and fostering can be viewed on the OAHS website at www.oahs.org.