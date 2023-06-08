Oshkosh among the best places for new college grads, study shows

Courtesy of UW Oshkosh — According to a study from SmartAsset, Oshkosh is the fifth best city in the country for recent college graduates. The study compared the job environment, cost of living and entertainment factors.

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh just graduated a spring class of more than 1,300 students—many of whom are looking to start their careers. Luckily for them the place they earned their degree is one of the best in the country for new college graduates.

That’s according to a study by SmartAsset, which analyzed data for nearly 200 metro areas across the country to find the best places for recent college graduates, comparing the job environment, cost of living and entertainment factors.

Oshkosh landed at No. 5 nationally and No. 2 in Wisconsin.

Among the key factors for the city are an unemployment rate of just 1.4% and a median salary for college grads of more than $56,000.

Another new study, the First Destination Outcomes survey conducted by UW Oshkosh’s Career and Professional Development office released this week, showed that nearly 85% of UWO graduates stay in Wisconsin. And those that do stay choose Oshkosh more than any other city.

A look at the top employers of new UWO graduates can help explain why. In manufacturing, Titans are landing jobs with Oshkosh Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Amcor. Nursing grads are connecting with Ascension, ThedaCare and Aurora Health Care, among others. Educators find roles within the many nearby school districts, Oshkosh, Appleton and Kimberly especially.