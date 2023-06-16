UWO police chief awarded Special Olympics Wisconsin service honor

Courtesy of UW Oshkosh — Chris Tarmann, acting chief of the UWO police department, speaks at the Opening Ceremony of Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Summer Games at UW-Whitewater.

Chris Tarmann, acting chief of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh police department, recently was honored with the 2023 Dale Brunner Hall of Fame Award, a prestigious service honor granted to law enforcement members supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Dale Brunner Hall of Fame Award is bestowed upon those who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty in their efforts to enhance the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) in its support of the mission of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Tarmann and Dane County Deputy Shari Kaczmarski were honored earlier this month at the Opening Ceremony of Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Summer Games at UW-Whitewater.

For 11 years, Tarmann has worked alongside Special Olympics Wisconsin as both an advocate and volunteer. At the 2022 USA Games, he carried the Flame of Hope with athletes from across North America as part of the LETR Final Leg tour of southern Florida.

Tarmann organized the first ever cauldron-lighting ceremony at Spring Games in Oshkosh, following a very successful Oshkosh-based Run with the Cops the previous October. He has attended several International LETR Conferences—including the most recent convention in Round Rock, Texas—and is actively pursuing new and improved ways to get more LETR involvement across the state.

As one of the most respected LETR officers across the state, his compassion for the athletes is what stands out the most.

“Inducting people with such passion into the Dale Brunner Hall of Fame is a great way to celebrate their hard work and dedication,” Kelly Brunner Swartz said. “We also know that those who deserve to be recognized in such an honorable way don’t do what they do for the recognition. They will continue to passionately raise awareness about the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities and raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.”