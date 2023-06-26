Oshkosh to hold Fourth of July fireworks, food truck rally

Residents and visitors in Oshkosh will have family-friendly activities available at Menominee Park on Independence Day, July 4th.

The Oshkosh Parks Department has arranged for a Food Truck Rally with 16 food trucks located through various locations inside Menominee Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The food trucks will feature a variety of choices to please all palates. In addition to the Food Truck Rally, concessions will be available at the Reetz Ball Diamonds from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and also at the LakeFly Café from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Menominee Park Train will be operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4th. Water equipment rentals will also be available at the Menominee Park amusement area during these same hours. New this summer is the self-service kayak rentals at Miller’s Bay! Download the app “Rent.Fun” to secure your reservation.

The holiday will be topped off by the impressive Festival Foods Fireworks Show, which starts at dusk. The show will be visible from all around Menominee Park, looking toward Millers Bay. The rain date for the Festival Foods Fireworks Show is July 5.

Contact the Oshkosh Parks Department at (920) 236-5080 with questions.