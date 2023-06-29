UWO alumni board elects four new members

Courtesy of UWO — The UWO Alumni Association’s board of directors elected four new members who will begin their service July 1.

What’s new: The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association’s board of directors elected four new members who will begin their service July 1.

Why it matters: The 24-member volunteer board works to build connections among alumni, students and the University.

The newly elected board members:

Joe Ackerman , of Appleton, who earned a degree in finance in 2012 and now is commercial lending vice president at CoVantage Credit Union.

, of Appleton, who earned a degree in finance in 2012 and now is commercial lending vice president at CoVantage Credit Union. Matt Dinse , of Oshkosh, who earned a marketing degree in 2021 and now is an international sales analyst with Pierce Manufacturing.

, of Oshkosh, who earned a marketing degree in 2021 and now is an international sales analyst with Pierce Manufacturing. Michelle “Micki” Dirks-Luebbe , of Weston, who earned a public administration master’s degree in 2008 and now is development director at Mid-State Technical College.

, of Weston, who earned a public administration master’s degree in 2008 and now is development director at Mid-State Technical College. Nathan Michael, of Oshkosh, who earned a supply chain and management degree in 2011 and now is director of operations at Plexus.

They said it: “My son will be transferring to UWO this coming fall,” said Dirks-Luebbe. “Visiting campus with him has reopened my eyes to UWO and the educational opportunities and experience being provided to college students. As an alum and a parent, I want to get involved again and support the mission, vision and values to current and incoming students.”

The following members were re-elected:

Amy Alatorre ’00 and MS ’07

’00 and MS ’07 Terleen Cheslock ’98

’98 Melanie Cross ’10

’10 Jennifer Damask ’06

’06 Kevin Jaklin ’85 and MBA ’95

Other changes: Jaklin continues as president, Katie O’Dell ’09 and MSW ’16 is vice president, and Cheslock also has been elected to the new combined position of secretary/treasurer.

The new board members take over for the following members who fulfilled their terms:

Mark Duerwaechter ’88

’88 Jake Timm ’13

’13 Brooke Tabbert ’04

’04 Tom Wagner ’86

Background: Board of directors meetings are held on the Oshkosh campus, and board membership is open to all members of the Alumni Association who are excited about the University’s past, present and future. All candidates are elected through a nomination process, with members serving three-year terms.