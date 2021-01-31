Obituary: Logan James Collison

Logan James Collison

Late summer 1999, the light of two small comets came into view. Comet C, overshadowed by the fanfare of recent Haley’s or Hale-Bopp, with its short tail, still briefly passed our planet bringing its own unique signature beauty and light. On Aug. 14, 1999 Logan James Collison entered the home of Michael and Linda Collison in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with even greater brightness and beauty. His sisters Rachel and Alyssa and brother Ryan gathered to welcome their little brother. Infant Logan was dedicated and baptized at Orchard Hill Reformed. The week of 9/11 the Collisons took an interstate leap of faith and moved to Little Chute, WI, where Mike began a long season of pastoral work with the Appleton Community EFC.

Logan’s early years were formed deeply in the home. The family pursued a vigorous home education. The Collison Family Home School was a remarkable, lively, creative learning environment, rich with deep family relationships and interactions; his brother and sisters being his classmates and parents his teachers. He made a joyful noise on cajons and hand percussion in worship services.

The church family and youth groups were integral to Logan’s faith journey. As a middle schooler, Logan stood and publicly shared his trust in Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior of his life, and was re-baptized at ACEFC. Logan was involved in the vast array of church programs, groups, and community serving projects.

Mike, Ryan, and Logan began building wood cajons and hand percussion as Out of the Drawer Percussion, fully immersing themselves in the entrepreneurial adventures of playing, designing, building, promoting, showing, and selling drums. Logan’s great joy was playing the conga cajons they built.

At 14, Logan decided to complete his schooling at Little Chute High School. Defying all harbingers of concern about the school transition, Logan brought his fire and passion for life to the LCHS community, engaging, and taking the student body by storm. He used his strength and speed in athletics, but of greater note, he shared his heart, building relationships with fellow students and many teachers. By senior year, this home schooled dark horse was picked as homecoming king. He worked at Goldin’s scrapping metal.

He chose the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh for his college education. With his signature style and energy, he enlarged the community of his heart with numerous new college friends. The life of a comet is one of constant motion, Logan no less; light in motion. He joined the ROTC program and made the decision to join the Wisconsin National Guard. He was sworn in as an infantryman in fall of 2017. Private Collison completed basic training and Advanced Infantry Training in the summer of 2018 and was deployed to Afghanistan with the 2-127 unit out of Green Bay. He drove an MRAP vehicle while stationed at Forward Operating Base Fenty. There, he volunteered with the USO sharing his irrepressible shimmer and warmth with his fellow soldiers. He was welcomed home Thanksgiving of 2019.

Winter of 2020, Logan enthusiastically returned to UW Oshkosh and his studying to be a high school history teacher. He immersed himself in drawing and art, designing and getting beautiful tattoos and body art. Jujitsu, workouts and swimming, to stay fit, he vigorously reconnected with his roomies and friends

For some lives, one name is not enough. Logan had many: Loges, Logie, Logie Bear, Collie, Collie Baby, battle buddy, Drum Monkey, brother, best friend. Colorful descriptors of Logan are plentiful: Fiercely independent, dependable, selfless, hardworking, optimistic, caring, charismatic, storyteller, strong, influential, inspiring, servant, musician, artist, entertainer, and a treasure.

Logan wrote this to our family before he passed away, beginning with a quote from Scripture:

1 Corinthians 15:55-57 “’Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Lord washes away my sins, and I am made free through him. I want everyone to take comfort that I am no longer in pain, I am no longer suffering, instead I am in Heaven happy. I am so free. Know that I am finally happy. I love you all.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Logan went home into the arms of his loving Father. A brother, best friend, and hero to so many, our beloved Logan, light in motion, has passed from our visible view, but his treasured presence and life will never be taken from any of us. And it is now our work to share and multiply the Light that he brought us.

SPC Logan James Collison was honorably discharged and was laid to rest in the Veteran’s area of Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Linda Collison (Hatley, Wisconsin), Alyssa and Matthew Brandt (Kalamazoo, Michigan) Ryan and Sara Collison (Denver, Colorado), Rachel Collison (Green Bay, Wisconsin), his grandparents, James and Marilynn Sadler (Cabery, Illinois) and Sara Collison (Kalamazoo, Michigan), and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private ceremony for family was held, but was recorded and will be included in a virtual celebration of life at a future date soon to be announced.

We have chosen the USO for anyone who desires to give a gift in memory of SPC Logan Collison. They are an organization that brings light and hope to our service men and women. https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor