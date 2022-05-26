Algoma construction update

The restoration and landscaping phase is now underway on a number of sections of the Algoma Boulevard Project, including the vacated area near Blackhawk Commons from Algoma to the Fox River as well on Vine Avenue from Algoma to High Avenue, according to an email from JoAnne Rife, UW Oshkosh chief facilities officer.

High Avenue, which continues to temporarily accommodate two-way traffic, will be next up for restoration and landscaping.

Vine Avenue has re-opened to traffic and the access to parking lot #27 has been restored.

While Wisconsin Street from Church Avenue to High Avenue has fully reopened to traffic, construction equipment will continue to enter and leave the adjacent section of Algoma onto Wisconsin. Please continue to be cautious when traveling on this section of Wisconsin.

Detours continue for GO Transit bus routes No. 5 and No. 10. Find details in the GO Transit app or on Go Transit’s Facebook page.