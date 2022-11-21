Titan+wrestlers+fall+in+first+away+meet+of+season

UW Oshkosh wrestling fell to UW-Eau Claire with a score of 37-6 on the Titans first away meet of the season.

The Titans took an early lead with Luc Valdez winning a decision in the 125-pound class with a score of 6-0.

But from that point on, Oshkosh began to take a beating. For the next seven matches the team endured losses that ranged from decisions, tech-falls to pins, with the Titans earning two of each of those.

Oshkosh had its second victory of the evening with Beau Yinneman who was able to score a major decision in the 197-weight class.

Despite the win, the team’s score was 31-6, which would be unsalvageable, even if the team had its 285-pound wrestlers; however, they did not, which led to a final score of 37-6, giving the Titans an overall record of 0-3 so far this season.

“The team will take a two-week break before competing again. UWO will take on UW-Stevens Point (1-4) in an away meet on Dec. 1, followed by the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational on Dec. 3.