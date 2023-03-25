UWO Gymnastics become national champions for second consecutive year

UW Oshkosh Gymnastics took their second consecutive National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) championship at Winona University today.

The Titans scored 192.525 points for their sixth championship win and fourth NGCA win.

UWO scored 48.050 in the vault, with Reanna McGibboney taking the high score for the team with 9.75.

In the bars, the Titans earned a cumulative score of 47.525. Rahdea Jarvis took the Oshkosh lead with a score of 9.575, only being bested by six other opponents

The Titans scored 48.550 on the bars, clustering together in the 9.200-9.775 range.

Finally, in the floor event, UWO had a total of 48.400 points, closing out the championship for the Titans.

While the Titan gymnastics team took nationals, members also scored honors individually.

Trinity Sawyer, Lydia Hayden, Mia Lucero and McGibboney earned All America medals after placing first through eighth in the events. Additionally, Adana Amor, Haley Volstad and Kennedy Springer were named NCGA Academic All-Americans.

The Titans close their season once again as national champions, suffering only a sole loss to UW-La Crosse on their path. The Titans will return next winter after two consecutive wins, with high expectations for the next season.