UWO finishes 36th in nation in Learfield Directors’ Cup

The UW Oshkosh athletics department finished the 2022-23 school year ranked 36th in the nation for Division III schools in the 2023 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, which were finalized June 13.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup is designed to recognize the best collegiate athletics department in the country, combining 18 men’s and women’s sports with a points system, ranking how each sports team finishes in NCAA Championships.

The Titans finished with 471.5 points in the Division III competition for their sixth consecutive year inside the top-40. The Learfield Directors’ Cup was not awarded in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UWO’s basketball teams earned the Titans the most points over the school year, with the men’s basketball team finishing fifth in the nation with 73 points while the women’s team finished 17th in the nation with 50 points, according to rankings from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.

Both the Titans softball and volleyball teams placed 17th in the nation with 50 points while the wrestling team finished 36th in the nation with 37.5 points. In outdoor track, the men’s team finished 13th in the nation with 63 points and the women’s team was 37th with 38.5 points. The men’s indoor track team finished fifth in the nation with 75 points while the women finished 34th with 38.5 points.

Although the UWO women’s gymnastics team took home a national title at the 2023 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship, it does not count towards the Learfield Directors’ Cup scoring.

The only two programs in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference that finished ahead of UWO was UW-Whitewater and UW-La Crosse who finished in 11th and 13th place, respectively. Johns Hopkins University took home first place in the competition with 1282 points.

UWO’s best finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup was in the competition’s inaugural year in 1996 when the Titans finished third.

UWO athletics will kick off the 2023-24 school year Aug. 23 when the women’s soccer team takes on Marian University at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.