Coppernoll to coach Wisconsin International Soccer team at Donosti Cup

Erin Coppernoll, the head coach of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s women’s soccer program, will head to San Sebastian, Spain between July 2 and 11 to coach the U14 Wisconsin International Soccer team at the Donosti Cup.

The Donosti Cup is an annual international soccer tournament, held in San Sebastian since 1992, attracting hundreds of teams for 21 tournaments. Growing from 32 teams in its first year of play, this year’s edition will showcase 878 teams from 27 countries, including 78 from the United States.

“I’m excited to experience coaching a youth soccer team abroad,” said Coppernoll, the winningest head coach in UWO program history who most recently completed her 19th year as head coach of the Titans. “Having three foreign trips to Europe with my collegiate soccer teams, I know how soccer brings the world together. I am looking forward to experiencing it with my team through their eyes.”

Coppernoll has had athletes and former assistant coaches compete and coach in the Cup who have said many wonderful things about the experience. “I am excited I get a chance to represent Wisconsin internationally in Spain.”

Five countries are sending 49 teams to the U14 tournament, held between July 3 and 9. Nine other teams from the United States will be in the tournament. Wisconsin International had their best finish in the Cup in 2016, making it to the championship match before falling to Spain’s Rayo Vallecano, 2-0.

Current UW-Oshkosh women’s soccer player Maddie Young, a junior defensive player from Larsen, played for Wisconsin at the Donosti Cup in 2016 and 2017.

“Representing Wisconsin… is a core memory for me and has greatly impacted who I am as a person,” she said.

Young gained a greater understanding of what soccer and life means to players from different countries through the experience. “I was fortunate to be a part of this incredible team two times, and each year brought new experiences,” she added.