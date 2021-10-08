Letter to the Editor – Leavitt should resign
If he has any integrity, Chancellor Andrew J. Leavitt of UW Oshkosh should resign.
UWO has experienced years of declining enrollments, faculty layoffs, salary cuts and a myriad of other cost reductions — The Chancellor’s solution to the difficulties? Spend a minimum of $750,000 on new uniforms for the marching band. Surely, this will relieve the problem.
Unquestionably, sacrificing the strength and quality of an institution for mere optics is a distinctively myopic solution. After all, in student surveys, new band uniforms topped students’ lists of desires for the university.
As a retired faculty member at UWO, I was under the impression, obviously mistaken, that our mission was to craft the citizens, leaders, and workforce of tomorrow.
Given perspective, I am sure the students would even agree. In the past, as retired UWO faculty, we have been asked to contribute to help resolve issues at the University. No more. I draw the line at band uniforms.