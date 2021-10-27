5 must-watch Halloween episodes

When watching TV during the Halloween season, some of the best episodes are on air. From the costume parties to spooky ghost investigations, there are all sorts of fun episodes to watch during the Halloween season.

Here are some of the best Halloween episodes to watch this Halloween season.

“Friends” “The One With the Halloween Party” (Season 8, Episode 6)

This episode takes place in the later seasons and is a personal favorite. Monica throws a Halloween party at her apartment, and there are plenty of costumes showcased.

From classic costumes like Supergirl and Catwoman to the odd Sputnik costume, the episode is full of fun hijinks to make you want to go to a costume party yourself.

“Brooklyn 99” “Halloween” (Season 1, Episode 6)

If you’re a fan of the show, you know that every Halloween episode includes a “Halloween Heist”, where all sorts of pranks occur throughout.

This is the original episode that started it all, which is why it’s on this list. It’s what kicked off this tradition that goes throughout the series. The episodes are all great to watch for some light-hearted Halloween fun.

“American Horror Story” “Halloween: Part 1 & 2” (Season 1, Episodes 4 & 5)

If you’re someone looking for more of a scare this time of year, honestly any season of “American Horror Story” fits the bill, but for this list, I chose two episodes from the first season.

These episodes are truly scary, with chilling secrets being revealed and terror being brought on the characters. It’s not for the faint of heart and is sure to bring some spooks when watching.

“Goosebumps” “The Return of the Mummy” (Season 2, Episode 11)

Even though this show is from 1995, when I was a kid this episode scared the heck out of me. Two kids discover a mummy back for revenge in their basement, and it had me thinking I’d find a mummy on my own that would come after me.

Now that I’m older I realize it’s not that scary, and can enjoy the episode without pulling the sheets over my eyes. It’s definitely a great non-scary Halloween episode to watch.

“Glee” “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” (Season 2, Episode 5)

This episode is one I recently watched for the first time, and it certainly was interesting. The episode takes a twist on the classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie and makes it a little more PG.

It’s a fun episode, with songs and costumes to pull the whole Halloween theme together. If you love musicals, this Halloween episode is perfect for you this season.

Hopefully this list gave you some fun new episodes to check out this Halloween season, or even included some of your favorites you can enjoy watching all throughout the month in preparation for Halloween!