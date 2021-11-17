Letter to the Editor – UWO must amend March decision

It is distressing that my alma mater (Class of 1972) would expunge the good name of award-winning actor Fredric March from its campus theater.

I was editor of The Advance-Titan when Mr. March visited campus to accept the honor. Now, much like that old blacklister Sen. Joe McCarthy, the chancellor has smeared the reputation of an outstanding man for an innocent mistake — quickly corrected — made as a college sophomore.

The NAACP has set the record straight, detailing Mr. March’s courageous advocacy of civil rights in the teeth of apartheid. Is Chancellor Leavitt more Woke than the NAACP?