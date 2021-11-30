‘All Too Well’ has an interesting backstory

Taylor Swift recently released another re-recording to add to her discography, this time with the album “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

With all the previous songs re-recorded and a variety of other songs that were meant to go on the album when it was released in 2012, the tracklist adds up to be 30 tracks.

While all the songs are notable, the one I chose to comment on is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”.

The song in its original form is roughly 5 minutes, but this new edition is 10 minutes long, and has many, including myself, speculating that it is 10 minutes of pointed jabs towards Swift’s boyfriend at the time, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Back in 2010-2011, Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated when Swift was only 19 while Gyllenhaal was 28.

The relationship between the two was an interesting one that left Swift with heartbreak she expressed through the short film “Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film”.

The short film expresses a strained relationship that had fights, gaslighting and nights left lonely in the cold.

To sum up, the new recording truly reveals the speculation on why this is about Gyllenhaal, as it truly drags his name through the mud.

The short film itself displays an age difference with awful actions taken by the male character; leading one to see signs of how it could portray their relationship.

Another detail is how Swift and Gyllenhaal have been seen wearing the same scarf, which is referenced in the lyrics themselves “But you keep my scarf from that very first week/’Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me”.

While these lyrics may be a stretch, the next ones provide a clear basis on just who exactly this song may be referencing.

“And I was never good at telling jokes but the punchline goes/I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age”, as Gyllenhaal is currently dating a 25-year-old.

No matter who the song is about, it’s still a fun song to listen to when thinking about ex-relationships, and the new version provides just enough rage to maybe even help you get over them.