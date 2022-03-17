Just because you’re trying to save money doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy your spring break.

While the norm for college students to travel over spring break has been perpetuated for years, some students simply do not have the funds to do so.

With social media constantly reminding you of your classmates soaking up Florida sun rays with blended drinks in hand, it can be hard to escape the feeling of missing out.

Still, there are many low-cost activities you can do to get the most out of your spring break without breaking the bank.

Get crafty

Ditch the usual 10-pagers and math equations to create something beautiful.

Unleash your inner artist with a craft night, either by yourself or with a group of friends, regardless of artistic levels.

This is the perfect time to host a Bob Ross get-together with inexpensive paints and snacks to last throughout the night.

If you’d like to support a local business, Oshkosh’s Jambalaya on North Main Street hosts an open art night each Thursday for artists at any level of experience.

Non-members are suggested to make a small $5 donation fee and bring their own materials to work on their projects and converse with other artists.

Find a side hustle

Without classes, homework and extracurricular activities, it can feel like you have a little too much time on your hands over spring break.

Take advantage of this time to earn a little extra cash for the remainder of your semester by picking up a coworker’s shift at work or even finding a new side hustle.

Making a few extra bucks can be as simple as signing up to deliver DoorDash orders or doing odd jobs for your neighbor.

With warmer temperatures and longer days creeping up, this is also the perfect time to get ahead on some spring cleaning. Taking in clothing you no longer wear to resale shops can earn you some extra cash.

Support local

You don’t have to book a plane ticket to see something new.

Discovering a new place can be as easy as taking a short adventure through a part of your own city you normally glance over.

Downtown Oshkosh consistently has new businesses to offer new experiences.

Elsewhere Market has recently joined the Oshkosh family, serving coffee as you shop for unique jewelry, candles and home decor.

Supporting local businesses can be inexpensive, and you might even find your new favorite cup of coffee.

Skip the screens

Just because early Wisconsin spring doesn’t have perfect sun-bathing weather doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of above-freezing temperatures.

With the snow finally melting, choose a day over break with the best weather to unplug and take a walk.

A simple stroll around your neighborhood or campus is enough to boost dopamine levels after a long, brooding midwest winter.

For those who want to try something a little more intense, hiking around state parks can double as a workout and a fun activity.

High Cliff State Park is conveniently located on Lake Winnebago for UWO students in the Fox Valley.

… Or don’t.

There’s no shame in using your new-found free time to binge your favorite movies or television series.

A study from Michigan State University Department of Communications found that binge-watching can have surprising benefits, like promoting relaxation.

Furthermore, it gives insight into topics that interest you and opens new discussions with other views.

So, go ahead and watch the entire Game of Thrones series; we won’t judge.