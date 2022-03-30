Working students should explore ALL options

As an increasing number of students join the workforce while taking college courses, it is important for them to consider the pros and cons of working on-campus or off-campus.

While students are more than welcome to explore any job opportunity off-campus, UW Oshkosh offers a wide range of options for students looking for employment on-campus.

Two of the biggest advantages working on-campus offers to students are flexible hours, as well as the proximity to residence halls.

According to UWO Parking Services, freshmen and sophomores are not guaranteed a resident parking spot from the seniority-based system, so finding a job within walking distance is crucial.

Still, even with their close distance and flexible hours, on-campus jobs don’t always offer competitive wages needed to pay for pricey college expenses.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund said that 68% of college students are responsible for paying for some or all of their college tuition.

For some students, this means they need to work one or more jobs to pay for their expenses, despite disliking their jobs.

Michaela Branagan, a returning UWO student, said her job as a writer at the Fox Cities Magazine for the past four years has benefitted her academic experience as well as enhanced her skills.

“Just going into classes, I already know a little bit more than the average student,” Branagan said.

Branagan said she took the position several years after getting her associates degree and that the job inspired her to go back to school to continue her writing career.

Although she said that she has left Fox Cities Magazine, Branagan says she is grateful for her time working there.

“It gave me loads of experience, but it’s just time to move onto something different and with a little more money,” she said.

While Branagan said working off-campus can be more fulfilling, she also said it can be difficult to manage time between work, school and a social life.

“I will sometimes go dormant and not talk to my friends for weeks,” Branagan said. “But it’s all about finding balance.”

However, Branagan said she still encourages students to apply for jobs related to their field, even if they haven’t finished their schooling.

“Having that outside experience is super important,” Branagan said. “It creates well-rounded people.”