Blame gas prices on supply and demand – Letter to the Editor

Getting from one place to another is important in today’s economy, so it is no surprise that the rise in price per gallon of gasoline has sparked conversation among many.

People have taken to social media to discuss opinions on who or what is to blame.

Many people blame big oil companies and the policies of the Democratic party.

However, could it all be blamed on the concept of supply and demand?

Reasons the gas prices are so high could include the post-pandemic demand for gas, the war in Ukraine and the cuts to oil production.

These issues are affecting the price of fuel because when the demand for gas is greater than the supply, the prices will rise.

The price increase cannot simply be blamed on one source. If resources are costing companies more money, then the companies are going to sell their product for a higher price.