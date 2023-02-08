On-campus jobs need to pay students more

UW Oshkosh desperately needs student workers right now, but they seemingly still can’t find enough. What’s the problem?

The pay rate for these jobs is not appealing to students, and an increase in the minimum wage would attract more students.

With just a simple search, it can be found that the minimum wage for student workers is $10 across campus.

Although $10/hr is roughly $3 above the state minimum wage, it is still unappealing to the eyes.

Although campus jobs are readily accessible to most first- and second- year students that could be looking for a job, they aren’t ideal for a young kid that may want to be up and moving around more than sitting down and doing nothing most of the time.

Although getting a job on campus is fairly ideal for those who may not have access to their own form of transportation, the pay might just be what pushes them away.

There are quite a few advantages of on-campus jobs for students, though.

On-campus jobs are typically as flexible as it gets when it comes to scheduling around classes and other events that are school-related.

When it comes to transportation, it is nothing more than a 15-minute walk to whatever job one might have.

And of course, your bosses are most likely former students and understand what you’re going through, and it’s always nice to have a relatable boss.

Although these benefits are nice to have as a busy student, the pay just doesn’t seem to be appealing enough.

It’s seen all the time in the world: kids drop out of college because they aren’t able to pay for it and their parents don’t have the financial means to pay for them.

According to iGrad, 30% of enrolled students drop out of college in the first year, and 38% of total college students drop out because of troubling financial situations.

I feel like one way to ease the financial pressures is to increase the minimum wage for these student jobs, which would make them more appealing to the crowd of people that may be going through financial struggles.

