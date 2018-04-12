Men split two with Warhawks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After a week full of postponed games due to poor weather conditions, the UW Oshkosh baseball team split a double-header against the No. 2-ranked team in the nation in UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

The Titans dropped the first game by a score of 8-7 to the Warhawks as Whitewater used a five-run fifth inning to complete the comeback.

After jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Titans gave up five hits and had an untimely error that led to the big inning.

UWO broke the 6-6 tie in the eighth with a Sam Schwenn run-scoring single to plate Noah Polcyn. The Warhawks came right back with two runs in the eighth to retake the lead.

Junior pitcher Colan Treml started off the game for the Titans and went five and a third innings while giving up five runs, all earned.

Senior catcher Taylor Grimm kept his hot bat going as he went two for three with a walk and four RBIs in game one.

Oshkosh redeemed itself in the second game as it beat Whitewater 6-2.

The Titans got a good outing from senior starting pitcher Nick McLees. McLees pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five Warhawk batters.

Head coach Kevin Tomasiewicz said his offense can get in a groove when the starting pitcher is dealing.

“The tempo allows them to get off the field and back into the dugout to focus on hitting,” Tomasiewicz said. “When our players can talk more hitting, their on-field results are usually better. They also know that if they do score runs, the pitcher has a really good shot of shutting down the opponent next inning so all their hard work was not lost.”

Grimm added two more RBIs during the second game to push his total to 35 RBIs in 17 games this season.

Junior catcher Jesse Hinton also had a good game as he went one for three with two RBIs and a walk.

McLees said the warmer weather helped him pitch a good game against Whitewater.

“The warmer the weather, the easier a pitcher’s job is,” McLees said. “Heat keeps our arms loose and ready to go. We threw baseballs where we were told to throw baseballs and let our defense do the rest.”

Senior shortstop Jack Paulson has posted a .294 batting average as a leadoff hitter so far this season and said good things happen when he makes contact.

“My mindset was to let the ball be my feedback,” Paulson said. “By that I mean consistently focus on hitting the middle of the barrel. Good things happen when you consistently find that barrel. Also, to just stay within myself up at the plate. Relaxing and trusting the preparation that I’ve put in and the results will come.”

Oshkosh is now 1-1 in conference and 14-3 overall while holding down the 14th-ranked team in the Division III.

The Titans will face UW-Stevens Point four times on April 12, 17 and 18, including a doubleheader on Thursday.

They also welcome the Illinois Institute of Technology for a four-game series Saturday and Sunday.