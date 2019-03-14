Track and field brings home four All-Americans

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Freshman Johnathan Wilburn, senior Ryan Powers and sophomore Robert Ogbuli pose with their All-American recognition medals and event trophies.

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams sent 14 men and three women to the NCAA Indoor National Championships hosted in Boston last weekend.

Titan men Ryan Powers, Robert Ogbuli and Jonathan Wilburn received All-American Honors in Boston.

Powers earned two All-American Honors in the 400-meter run, placing third with a time of 47.80 and breaking his own school record for the third time this season. Powers also ran a 22.09-second 200-meter dash placing sixth while becoming the program’s first All-American in that event.

Head coach Justin Kinseth said a switch-up in training methods over the last two years has propelled Powers success this season.

“I’m based on speed development first,” Kinseth said. “Then we build into the [muscle breakdown stage] of training. Now he has a second year of what’s called minimum effective dosage training, and he’s going out there and killing it.”

Ogbuli placed fifth in the 60-meter dash, sprinting the distance in 6.91 seconds. Ogbuli set a season best in the preliminaries with a time of 6.88 seconds. He entered the event as the 17th seed.

Ogbuli said his success has come from his battle against a nagging injury.

“The biggest improvement from the beginning of the season until now is just staying healthy,” Ogbuli said. “Last season I was injured pretty much the entire year. Coming into the season, I wanted to focus on staying healthy and getting my body stronger, getting in the weight room more, and that’s definitely transitioned into the track. I’ve seen my times drop a lot.”

Wilburn leaped a 48-4 in the triple jump to place fifth in the field event.

Notable performances from the men’s team at nationals included a trio of men in the 800-meter run. Steven Potter took ninth place with a time of 1:53.34 while Nick Freitag placed 18th in 1:55.48 and Justin Skinkis rounded out the race in 20th with a 2:00.63.

Joe Vils took ninth in the pole vault, clearing a height of 15-7. Justin Rivers was able to claim 11th place in the high jump with a height of 6-5 1/2.

The Titans had four men John Auer, Jamyle Brantley, Roman Hill and Benjamin Jung, compete in the long jump. Hill leapt a 10th-place distance of 22-8. Brantley finished 11th in the event with a top leap of 22-7 3/4, Jung was 13th at 22-5 and Auer rounded out the group in 19th at 21-2 3/4.

The UWO 1,600-meter relay team of Freitag, Skinkis, Todd Beadle and Amitai Wheat ran a 3:20.69 to take home 11th place.

Lauren Wrensch, Amanda Van Den Plas and Cheyenne Moore represented the UWO women’s team at the Indoor Championships.

Wrensch and Moore each received All-American Honors in Boston.

Wrensch took third in the long jump with a measurement of 18-11 3/4. Moore ran a 16:50.79 in the 5,000-meter run to capture sixth place and her first All-American Honors.

Wrensch took 10th the 400-meter run with a time of 57.54 and 16th place in the 200-meter with a season best 24.94.

Van Den Plas took 18th in the mile run in her National Championship debut with a time of 5:11.81.

The UWO men finished in ninth place out of 67 teams while the women finished 27th out of 76 total teams.

The outdoor track season will begin March 30 at Washington University Invitational in St. Louis, Missouri.