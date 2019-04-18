Titans get swept by the Eagles, fall below .500

UW Oshkosh was outscored by UW-La Crosse 34-14 in four games Sunday and Monday. The Titans have now lost eight of their last ten games dating back to April 6

Chris Atwood throws a pitch home. Atwood is second on the team ERA at .379 and strikeouts with 44 this year.

The UW Oshkosh baseball team played and lost four games to UW-La Crosse on Sunday and Monday. The Titans were outscored 34-14 by the Eagles in those four games.

On Sunday, the Titans played a doubleheader.

In the first game, UWO gave up three runs in the first inning leading to a 5-1 loss. Titan pitcher Ryan Wilkening threw all eight innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and struck out four batters.

Wilkening did not receive much offensive support as UWO was only able to get three hits and one run.

In the second game, the Titans fell again to the Eagles 12-6.

UWO opened the game by scoring two runs in the top of the first with RBI’s from Alex Koch and Jensen Hinton. The 2-0 lead did not last long as the Titans gave up five runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

The Eagles poured on three more runs in the second inning to take a 8-2 lead.

The Titans were able to catch back up to the Eagles after the first two innings. UWO struggled fielding the ball versus the Eagles as they combined for five errors.

On Monday, UWO played a second doubleheader to finish off their four-game set against the Eagles.

The Titans fell 9-6 to the Eagles in the first game.

Colan Treml, who was sent to the mound, struggled keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard giving up eight runs on 11 hits and only striking out four batters.

The Eagles separated themselves in the bottom of the fourth inning following a three-run home run by Mitch Sutton.

The Titan offense generated 11 hits but failed to score in optimal opportunities leaving four runners on base.

In the second game, UWO started Chris Atwood on the mound. Atwood threw a no-hitter on March 31 against Finlandia University.

Atwood held the Eagles to one run in the first five innings before giving up four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Eagles poured in six runs in the inning, pulling ahead of the Titans 7-1.

UWO offense recorded only four hits and one run against the Eagles. La Crosse scored one run in the eighth inning to finish off the Titans 8-1.

After losing four straight to the Eagles, UWO is now on their longest losing streak of the season at four games, and they have lost eight of their last ten games.

Hinton said the recent stretch of games hasn’t altered the teams hopes for the season.

“As a team, we are still aiming to finish as high as we can in the conference standings,” Hinton said. “We need to finish out the season with as many conference wins as we can to ensure ourselves a spot in the conference tournament.”

Hinton said limiting fielding errors will be the key to success going forward.

“We understand that when we are playing teams that are as good as they are defensively,” Hinton said. “We need to play a solid game on defense as well, and we made some mistakes that allowed the games to get away from us.”

Head Coach Kevin Tomasiewicz said the team has room for improvement in all the big facets of the game.

“We still need to improve and put all three phases of the game together to beat quality teams, but we are making progress,” Tomasiewicz said.

Oshkosh will host UW-Stout April 19-20 in four games series. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on Friday.