Catcher Jensen Hinton checks a runner on base during their game against UW-Stevens Point earlier this season.

Catcher Jensen Hinton checks a runner on base during their game against UW-Stevens Point earlier this season.

Catcher Jensen Hinton checks a runner on base during their game against UW-Stevens Point earlier this season.

Baseball loses three out of its final four games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The UW Oshkosh baseball team concluded the season losing three games to UW-Platteville in a four-game series.

The Titans finished the season with an overall record of 18-21 and a conference record of 11-13.

May 4

UW Oshkosh split the doubleheader with the UW-Platteville, winning the first game of the day and losing the second.

In game one, the Titans beat the Pioneers 15-4. The Titans were up early, but took the game away in the third inning, scoring nine runs.

UWO senior Zack Radde hit two home runs and plated a career-high five runs.

Right fielder Alex Koch and Radde lead the Titans in runs, with three each. Short stop Dylan Ott and designated hitter Sean Cummins each had two hits in the contest. Cummins also brought in one homer.

In game two, the Pioneers beat the Titans 8-3.

Both teams were scoreless throughout the first two innings, the Pioneers had one run in the third inning and two in the fourth.

The Titans registered two of their three runs in the sixth inning, and the Pioneers scored three runs in the sixth. The Titans scored their final run in the eighth inning, while the Pioneers scored two in the inning.

Ott led the Titans with three of the Titans seven hits in the contest.

May 3

UWO dropped both games by double-digits as they lost the opening game by a score of 16-3 and the second game 11-0.

During the first inning of the opener, the Titans immediately got the bats going as Sophomore Hunter Staniske hit a run-scoring single. Sophomore Griffith Lukes hit his first collegiate home run tying the game at two in the fifth inning making Lukes the ninth Titan to hit a homerun this season.

Senior Alex Koch had an RBI two-base hit putting the Titans in their first lead of the day at 3-2. Koch doubled twice as he went 2-3 at the plate.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Russell Lundius pitched a one-hitter and three walks and two strikeouts. Koch was allowed the one hit with a single in the fourth inning. The Pioneers outhit the Titans, finishing with 17 hits.

In the final start of his career last Saturday, senior pitcher Chris Atwood threw a complete game, striking out nine batters and with three earned runs, ending his season with a WIAC-leading five complete games.

“Leading the WIAC in complete games, however, it is an accomplishment that I definitely am proud of,” Atwood said. “The WIAC is known for being one of the most competitive conferences in D-III baseball, and to be able to pitch five complete games against conference opponents feels pretty great.”

With emotions running high, Radde said that he felt his hard work was paying off.

“To fight with my team and to be able to homer twice on my last day was something I will never forget,” Radde said.

Atwood said that baseball has shaped him into the person that he is today.

“During my UWO baseball career, I learned a lot about what it takes to succeed in this league as an individual and as a team, but also more about just what it takes to be a responsible adult,” Atwood said.

Atwood said playing baseball has given him valuable life lessons that he wouldn’t have had without it.

“There are so many things we do outside of baseball that prepare us for the season that we may not enjoy doing, but play a big role in being able to compete.” Atwood said “Completing four years of baseball at this school, I feel has helped me mature and prepare fully for my future career and lifestyle.”

Atwood said he’s happy to be a part of UWO baseball family.

“I know we didn’t end our season the way we wanted to, but I am proud of each one of my fellow seniors for making it through this long journey and continuing to get better with me each year,” Atwood said.