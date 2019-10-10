Adapting to life after athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Throughout my entire life, I have been consumed by athletics in every way imaginable.

I have played almost every sport known to humankind and have surrounded myself with every shot, pass, throw and catch possible.

From falling asleep with Scott Van Pelt’s late-night highlights to traveling hundreds of miles to see a collegiate football game, athletics have filled my life in a way that some people may deem unhealthy.

However, athletics have taught me life lessons that can only be understood through firsthand experience and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.

In 2015, I had the opportunity to continue my education at UW Oshkosh while playing the great sport of baseball.

I played four years at UWO, making incredible memories and friends throughout the process. However, due to my poor time management skills and lack of awareness as a 20-year-old college athlete, I am a semester behind in my studies, which means I will not graduate until December.

For the first time in 18 years, I will be attending school without playing a sport. My emotions are mixed and it’s a scary thought, but it helps me understand a question that I haven’t had the opportunity to answer for the past four years: what is life at UWO without athletics?

Life at UW Oshkosh without athletics means a multitude of things. However, the first thing that pops into my head is that I’m free.

I don’t have any responsibilities to focus on besides my studies, my friends and limiting my frozen pizza intake to three per week.

There are no more 5 a.m. practices. No more mandatory lifting after classes. No more missing classes to play in games across the state.

For the first time, I truly have no worries. It’s a great feeling but also a scary one. Maybe I should get off my couch and go to the gym. Eh, maybe tomorrow.

Life at UWO after athletics also has helped me realize how many other opportunities are out there.

Clubs, jobs, internships, fraternity life, you name it.

UWO has opportunities for every kind of student and there is more than enough to keep everyone busy.

I don’t know how it only took me four years to realize it, but hey, better late than never.

The last thing I have discovered without athletics at UWO is that there is an overwhelming feeling of being obligated to get your life together.

For some reason, when you are involved with athletics, there is a tendency to think that you have more time than you actually do.

In reality, everyone is in the exact same spot, racing toward the finish line. I have never truly known what I want to do with my life and to be honest, I still don’t.

But I’ve found that people who aren’t involved in athletics are pushed more when it comes to knowing their future.

However, whether you have a ten-year plan set up or are still trying to figure out what you’re going to have for dinner tonight, everything is going to be okay. We’re all in this together.