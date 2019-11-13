Freshmen flourish in swim and dive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swim and dive teams, led by two freshman swimmers, suffered losses against UW-Whitewater on Saturday in the team’s third meet of the season.

The men lost to UWW by a final score of 175-95. Freshman Jack Miller won three events including the 50-, 200- and 500-yard freestyle races.

Junior Matt Wilke took home two wins in the 1- and 3-meter dives. He posted scores of 276.3 and 285.23 in the events.

Junior Jarrett Lieder (400-yard individual medley), senior Michael Gerondale (100-yard freestyle) and junior David Bain (100-yard backstroke) all took home second place in their respective events.

The women’s team lost to the Warhawk women by a final score of 187-111.

The women’s team was led by freshman Mariah Marowsky who placed first in the 100-, 200- and 500-yard freestyles.

Senior Sydney Challoner continued her hot start to the season as she recorded titles in the 200-yard butterfly and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Freshman Danielle Tesky placed first in the 1-meter dive with a near-perfect score of 196.88.

Sophomore Hannah Cunningham recorded UWO’s only second-place finish with a time of 1:02.61 in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Titans also placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay and third in the 400-yard medley relay.

Next, the teams will head to Appleton for the Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational on Nov. 16.