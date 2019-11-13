Wrestling drops opening match to UW-Whitewater

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UW Oshkosh wrestling team was defeated 26-18 by UW-Whitewater as the Warhawks hosted the Titans’ first dual meet of the season last Thursday.

Nationally ranked UWW took four consecutive matches after UWO obtained a 6-5 lead when sophomore AJ Schoenfuss won via pinfall at the 2:19 mark in the 133-pound matchup.

Oshkosh started a comeback with a 6-5 decision from sophomore Jordan Blanchard in the 174-pound match, a pinfall at 1:48 from sophomore Bryce Herlache in the 184-pound match, and a 4-1 decision from junior Jordan Lemcke in the 285-pound matchup.

Unfortunately for the Titans, senior Colton Cashmore was defeated by a 9-1 major decision in the 197-pound matchup to seal UWW’s victory.

UWO would then host the 17th annual Dan Gable Open on Saturday, an unscored tournament that resulted in two second-place finishers in senior John DePersia at 184 pounds and junior Ben Kitslaar at 285 pounds.

DePersia and Kislaar were among seven Titans who finished in the top-six places in their respective brackets on the day. Other top-six finishers include freshman Luc Valdez placing third (125 pounds), junior AJ Stengel placing third (174), junior Justin Mitchell placing fourth (125) and senior Colten Cashmore placing fifth (197).

DePersia finished the day with two pinfall victories and a 17-7 major decision victory to advance to the first-place match before losing by a 5-2 decision to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Helton Vandenbush.

UWO (0-1) traveled to take on UW-Eau Claire (0-0) on Wednesday. The result of the meet against UWEC can be found online at uwoshkoshtitans.com.