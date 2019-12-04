Football remembers a fortunate season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UW Oshkosh Football Team received 17 mentions in the 2019 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all conference team, including freshman quarterback Kobe Berghammer receiving the Newcomer of the Year award.

Berghammer became known throughout the conference for the versatility he brought to the position of quarterback this season, leading the Titans in passing and rushing yardage in six games this season.

Berghammer’s mobility often drew the defense away from the Titans’ running backs and receivers, which was key to the Titans’ success this season.

“Defenses have a tough time scheming for it,” Freshman running back Peter MacCudden said. “They start going to him, then we start getting our shots, and things start to open up.”

In addition to Berhammer’s Newcomer of the Year award, UWO punter and placekicker Jaydon Haag won WIAC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Haag had a spectacular season, converting all 12 field goals he attempted as well as completing 27 of the 30 extra points he attempted.

UWO also had six players who received WIAC first team honors: senior Mitchell Berghs received first team long snapper honors, senior Brady Heimer received first team defensive end honors, junior Justin Kasuboski received first team tight end honors, junior Nick Noethe received first team linebacker honors, junior Mike Olsen received first team center honors and senior Alex Wipperfurth received first team defensive tackle honors.

The UWO coaching staff also received recognition from the WIAC as head coach Pat Cerroni won the WIAC head coach of the year award, his fourth in the last eight seasons.

Cerroni made 2019 a year to remember, in addition to being the 2019 WIAC Coach of the Year, Cerroni also earned the 100th win of his career as UWO head coach.

Cerroni credited his success at UWO to a dedicated coaching staff and athletes who consistently rose to the occasion.

“Personal goals are nice, but being coach of the year is representative of the entire coaching staff and the team.” Cerroni said. “Our team was young this year but they didn’t play young, I’m very proud with how our young core matured.”

The Titan’s young core defied expectations all season but unfortunately came up short in the first round of the playoffs last week.

UWO lost to Central College of Pella Iowa 38-37 in an overtime thriller on Saturday, Nov. 23rd.

While the playoff loss was a heartbreaking way to end the season, Cerroni has high hopes for the emerging young core.

“I was very pleased with our performance in conference, we were very fortunate to go far with a young team, the guys made an amazing effort,” Cerroni said. “We will see how good they get, these young guys have a bunch of potential, but we need to work harder. We need to get better.