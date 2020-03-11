Titan baseball upsets ranked Denison University

The UW Oshkosh baseball team compiled a 1-2 record over the weekend and now sport a 2-4 record this season after suffering losses to Berry College (Ga.) and Adrian College (Mich.) before winning in an upset over Denison University (Ohio).

The Titans opened the weekend with a 0-3 shutout loss against the hosting Berry College Vikings, a contest in which Vikings pitcher Ben Coker allowed only seven Oshkosh baserunners.

Freshman Matt Scherrman and junior Hunter Staniske recorded the only Titan hits of the contest, hitting a single and double respectively, and junior pitcher Will Michalski allowing one earned run on six hits.

UWO then battled Adrian College, but ultimately came up short, losing 2-5 when the Bulldogs ran away with the game after the Titans’ left runners stranded on third base in both the sixth and seventh innings.

The Titans were outhit three-to-eight in the contest, and despite the Titans stealing six bases, including two each by junior Benjamin Jung and sophomore Eric Modaff, the team ultimately fell short.

UWO baseball head coach Kevin Tomasiewicz said the team made too many mistakes against the Bulldogs, which kept them from winning the game.

“In the Adrian game, I was more disappointed in our execution of the little things in the game that nobody talks about,” Tomasiewicz said. “We missed signs, could not get bunts down and made a couple silly physical errors that cost us the game. I think we should have won that contest but Adrian did a better job of timely hitting and making the routine play every time.”

UWO went on to finish the weekend strong by upsetting nationally-ranked Denison University in a 4-0 victory, as junior Ethan Weinandy allowed five hits en route to a complete game shutout.

The then 19th-ranked Big Red, according to D3baseball.com, allowed Jung to hit his first career home run in the top of the first inning, which was followed by three runs scored in the third inning for the Titans after a two-run double by Staniske and a score from third base by Jung as a Denison catcher’s throw to first followed a strikeout.

Coach Tomasiewicz said that, while the team has room to grow, he was pleased with his team’s defensive efforts throughout the weekend.

“I was very happy with our pitching and defense this weekend,” Tomasiewicz said. “We made some fantastic plays defensively to keep us in games and give us a chance to win. We still need to find our offensive. We have faced some tough pitching these past two weekends and it will not get any easier, so we need to make adjustments quickly.”

UWO baseball will next compete over the weekend when they travel to take on Otterbein University (Ohio) at 11 a.m. in Lexington, Kentucky on March 14 and Transylvania University (Ky.) at 2:15 p.m. on March 14 and again at 11 a.m. on March 15.

Coach Tomasiewicz said the opportunity this upcoming weekend will offer his team more experience as the season continues.

“It is just another chance for our players to get out and play,” Tomasiewicz said. “We are so young, we just need to play and play and play. Experience will be key for our growth.”