Prescott out for entirety of 2020 season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season after a devastating ankle injury.

Prescott was tackled by Logan Ryan, defensive back of the New York Giants in the third quarter, and was taken off the field in an air cast crying and clearly devastated.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott had surgery Sunday night for his compound ankle fracture and dislocation by foot and ankle expert Gene Curry which went well.

The loss of the Cowboy’s first-string quarterback has left teammates and coaches very upset. Ezekiel Elliot, running back for Dallas, said to ESPN “I know we won; it just sucks to lose Dak, our leader.

“I was talking to the guys and it’s going to take all of us. It’s going to take all of us to fill that void that we’re going to be missing from four. Just gotta go out there and play for him,” Elliot said.

Despite the loss his teammates felt and a season-ending injury, Prescott is staying strong. He posted a video update to Twitter on his way to the doctor and said that he is doing well and is grateful for the love, support and prayers that fans, family, friends, teammates and fellow NFL players have been giving him.

Prescott also stated that he was “ready to start this road to come back,” and that this “diversity is just going to be another chapter in the book and [he is] excited to write it.” He also said that he knows this will be a “great comeback and a great story.”

He is staying positive and is excited for the rest of the season and to “see the game in a different perspective” and support his teammates.

“You absolutely hate it for Dak,” fellow teammate and backup quarterback Andy Dalton said in an interview with ESPN. “The way that he was playing this year and everything he’s put into it, I hate to see that for him. You hate that injuries happen in this game — unfortunately, they’re part of it, and I’m definitely praying for him. It’s been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works, see how he prepares, and you can see with just the way that he’s been playing this year.”

After the loss of their star quarterback, the Cowboys have lost the two games they’ve played with Andy Dalton as quarterback.

In their most recent game, Dalton suffered a hit that caused his helmet to fly off and resulted in a concussion. Their third-string quarterback, Ben DiNucci, finished that game and will continue the Cowboys season.

The season started out strong with Prescott leading the pack but after three losses with Dalton and having a third-string in, it will be an interesting season and likely an upsetting one for fans.