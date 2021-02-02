WRST Radio, Titan TV to broadcast UWO basketball games

UW Oshkosh’s WRST Radio and Titan TV will each broadcast eight UW Oshkosh basketball contests this winter as spectators will not be allowed at WIAC events during the winter sports season.

The first radio and TV broadcasts will be Wednesday when the UW Oshkosh women, the two-time defending WIAC tournament champion, host UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. in Kolf Sports Center. WRST and Titan TV will also air UW Oshkosh women’s games against defending WIAC regular-season champion UW-Whitewater on Feb. 12, UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 17 and UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 26.

The broadcast schedule continues for the student-operated stations with four UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball games. Both WRST and Titan TV will broadcast the 7 p .m. Friday game when the defending WIAC tournament champion Titans host defending WIAC regular-season champion UW-Platteville. WRST and Titan TV will also air UW Oshkosh men’s games against UW-Whitewater on Feb. 10, UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 19 and UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 26.

All eight WRST broadcasts by can be heard at www.uwosh.edu/wrst/. Fans in the Oshkosh area can also listen to the radio broadcasts at 90.3 FM. The direct audio link can also be found on the UW-Oshkosh Athletics Composite Schedule or each sport’s respective schedule page on the UW-Oshkosh Athletics website.

WRST’s Sports Director for the 2020-21 academic year is Jonathon Samp.

All of UW Oshkosh’s televised basketball contests can be watched online at portal.stretchinternet.com/uwosh. The broadcasts also can be viewed by Spectrum Cable subscribers in the Oshkosh area on channel 57 and in high definition on the UW-Oshkosh campus on channel 71.1.

The station’s Sports Director for the 2020-21 academic year is Billy Piotrowski.

WRST and Titan TV will also broadcast all UW-Oshkosh home WIAC & NCAA Division III postseason basketball events.

In addition, UW Oshkosh athletics will also provide online viewing (no audio commentary) for the winter sports of women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s track & field and wrestling. The direct video link can be found on the UW-Oshkosh Athletics Composite Schedule or each sport’s respective schedule page on the UW-Oshkosh Athletics website.

UW-Oshkosh Athletics Online Event Viewing Schedule

Women’s Gymnastics

• Thursday, March 11 (5 p.m.) vs. UW-Eau Claire

• Thursday, March 18 (5 p.m.) vs. Winona State University

Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving

• Saturday, Feb. 6 (1 p.m.) vs. UW-Stevens Point

• Saturday, Feb. 13 (1 p.m.) vs. UW-La Crosse

• Saturday, Feb. 27 (1 p.m.) vs. UW-Eau Claire

Men’s and Women’s Track & Field

• Saturday, Feb. 6 (1 p.m.) vs. UW-La Crosse

• Saturday, Feb. 27 (1 p.m.) vs. UW-Eau Claire

Wrestling

• Tuesday, Feb. 2 (6 p.m.) vs. UW-Platteville

• Tuesday, Feb. 9 (6 p.m.) vs. UW-La Crosse