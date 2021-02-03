Titans to host 3 women’s swimming and diving meets

UW Oshkosh opens the 2021 women’s swimming & diving season at home Saturday against UW-Stevens Point. The season opener begins at 1 p.m. in Albee Hall.

Teams in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will compete exclusively against league rivals in a dual meet format this season.

UW Oshkosh hosts defending WIAC champion UW-La Crosse on Feb. 13, travels to UW-Whitewater on Feb. 20 and returns home to welcome UW-Eau Claire for the regular season finale Feb. 27.

The WIAC Championship, originally scheduled for Feb. 17-20 in Brown Deer, has been canceled. The NCAA Division III Championship is currently set for March 17-20 in Federal Way, Washington.

UW Oshkosh welcomes back four previous letterwinners this season for sixth-year head coach Christopher Culp.

Senior Jennifer Lutz, who helped UW-Oshkosh set a school record in the 800-yard freestyle relay in 2019, returns along with prior letterwinners in senior Lexi Gray, junior Alyssa Hassel and sophomore Allison Wucak.

Lutz and Hassel finished eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, respectively, at the 2020 WIAC Championship while Wucak placed seventh in 1- and eighth in 3-meter diving at last year’s league meet.

UW-La Crosse captured its ninth straight WIAC title last season, accumulating 812.5 points to slip past runner-up UW-Eau Claire’s total of 777. Rounding out the WIAC Championship standings were UW-Whitewater in third place with 603.5 points, UW-Stevens Point in fourth with 559 and UW Oshkosh in fifth with 369.

Spectators will not be allowed at WIAC events during the winter sports season. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

All UW-Oshkosh women’s swimming & diving home meets will be streamed live online. The links will be posted on the UW-Oshkosh women’s swimming & diving schedule page when available.