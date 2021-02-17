Swim and Dive impresses in unscored event

UW Oshkosh’s swim and dive team made a splash in Albee Hall’s pool last weekend taking on La Crosse in an exhibition meet that was not scored against La Crosse on Saturday.

This is the UWO swim and dive team’s second meet of the season. All of the swimmers and divers are taking this season a little differently.

“As a senior on the team this year with the uncertainty of getting to return for a final season, I think that this season means the most to me of my four years,” said David Bain, a senior winner in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.87. “While not being a normal conclusion to an athletics career, I feel as though I can be thankful that I get a chance to swim a number of final races.”

Sophomore diver Allie Wucak placed second on the 1 meter dive with a score of 184.12.

“Even though we do not have a conference, I think that this season is super important,” Wucak said. “I see this season as an opportunity to learn and improve new dives for next competition season.”

Wucak added, “ I am trying to perfect some of my voluntary dives, as well as a few of my optionals, so I can max out my scores.”

Given the different circumstances of this season, Bain said it was difficult to prepare for this season when he didn’t know what to expect.

“Preparation for this season was quite different than any past season due to pool and gym closures,” he said. “Thankfully, I had the opportunity to swim regularly throughout the summer, which I believe has allowed me to return well prepared for a successful season.”

As this season will see no swimming or diving championships, Wucak said she is already setting goals for next season.

“For next season, I would like to make finals again on both boards in our conference meet,” she said.. “As a freshman last year I placed seventh on the 1m board and eighth on 3m during our conference finals. I would love to do it again and even improve.”

Both Bain and Wucak look to finish this season strong as they look forward to competing against Whitewater this weekend and then Eau Claire the following weekend.