Track gets mixed results against Eau Claire

The UW Oshkosh track and field team had another big weekend as the team took on UW-Eau Claire for their second scored event of the indoor track season.

The men’s team won 85-64, but the women’s team didn’t have the same luck, losing 79-71. The men’s team came into the meet at no. 2 in the nation, while their opponents, the Blugolds, came into the meet sitting at no. 14.

The UWO women’s team came into the meet against UWEC at no. 5 in the nation and their opponents were ranked no. 8 in the nation.

The Titan men’s track and field team sits at no. 2 in the nation for another week, but other WIAC rivals are right on their tail as UW-Whitewater is no. 3, UW-La Crosse at no. 4, UWEC at no. 6, UW-Stout is no. 7 and UW-Steven Point closes out the top 10 at no. 10 in the nation.

The Titan women’s Track and Field team is ranked no. 4 in the nation this week. They do, however, sit behind the no. 1 ranked UWL team and the no. 2 UWEC team and behind UWO is the no. 9 ranked UWSP team.

The track and field team has been working hard even with a season where there will be no championships. Senior Cara Volz mentions how she is using this season even with no championships. “For me personally, I’m doing my best in improving my jumps,” Volz said. “As a current jumper, I have been lacking speed in my jumps throughout my phases.” Volz also mentions she is graduating in December of 2021 and will have another season of indoor track in her future at UWO.

Andrew George, a distance runner on the team, also explains how he is adapting to this season with no championships.

“I am currently trying to improve my times and my racing strategies this year,” George said. “My goals were mainly focused on performing at the national meet, but with the meet being cancelled, I am trying to find the most enjoyment I can from this year.”

George also mentions how the cancellation of the championships impacted him and his track success. “Having no championships is very disappointing,” George said. “I put myself in a great position to be a threat at the national meet this March.”

The track and field team has qualified for the “Last Chance Meet” which will happen this weekend at UWW beginning at 12pm CST.

For many this will be their final indoor meet representing UWO as a track and field team member. Volz explains how tightly knit this team is.

“A team is a second family that you can fall back to when you maybe couldn’t perform up to your best,” Volz said. “We’re there for each other and always ready to have each other’s back.”

This team will also get a chance to compete in outdoor competition this spring given the weather holds up, but for now their eyes are focused on this weekend at the “Last Chance Meet” in Whitewater.