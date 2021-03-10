Track makes most of final indoor meet

The UW Oshkosh Track and field ran their final race of the indoor season last weekend in Whitewater for the “Last Chance” meet. Although no scores were recorded for this meet, it was a chance for seniors that are graduating in the spring to have one more opportunity in the indoor track. The Titans competed against all the other WIAC schools in the meet, and they did well in the meet even in a setting that differed from all their other meets this season.

“I feel that our team did an exceptional job at the ‘Last Chance’ meet. This meet felt more normal than the past indoor meets this year since there were multiple teams competing compared to just one [other] team,” junior distance runner Sydney Fricke said. “Our team reacted well to the competition during races and other events while treating the meet as an opportunity to improve and showcase all the training from the last couple of months.”

This meet was also an opportunity for these athletes to improve their times and evaluate their performance. Junior Andrew Rathkamp explains how he felt about his performance during the “Last Chance” meet.

“Personally, I felt I performed well. The goal going in was to win the distance medley race and that’s what our relay did,” Rathkamp said. “The other 3 guys in the legs before me ran great positions, and that’s ultimately what got me in position to win the race.”

Rathkamp was the last leg of the men’s distance medley team that placed first with a time of 10:26:11.

Fricke also illustrated where she sees room for improvement in her competitions.

“I see room for improvement during the middle of my races. This is when I struggle the most mentally to stay tough and battle through the pain,” Fricke said. “I hope with more racing in the future to build up my confidence and to stay more consistent during the entire race.”

Although the indoor season comes to a close another door opens with the outdoor season for the track and field team. This outdoor season is expected to have championships for track and field which has these athletes setting goals for themselves.

“My main goal for outdoors is to make the conference meet. I haven’t had the chance to compete at WIAC champs yet on the track, so it’d be a great opportunity to compete for a conference medal,” Rathkamp said.

Fricke also explained her goal for the outdoor season as well.

“My goal for the outdoor 5K would be to PR and have consistent splits each lap,” Fricke said. “I have never raced the 10K, as track was canceled last year, but I am excited to try it and see how tough I can be for 25 laps.”

Improving themselves and each other is what this team is about. They are always challenging each other and making each other better every day. With the recent warmer weather, it should be a good outdoor season for the UWO Track and Field team in 2021.