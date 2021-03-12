Porath named WIAC Player of the Year for second straight season

Osterman named one of the two Newcomers of the Year

UW Oshkosh’s Leah Porath was chosen the Player of the Year to lead the individuals selected to the 2021 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Basketball Team by the league coaches. In addition, UWO’s Kennedy Osterman was named one of the Co-Newcomers of the Year.

Porath claimed Player of the Year distinction for the second straight season, becoming the fifth individual in conference archives to accomplish the feat. She is the fourth Titan to receive the top honor, joining Wendy Wangerin (1996), Holly Spoo (1998) and Taylor Schmidt (2017).

Porath led the WIAC with 18.7 points per game, while ranking second with a .534 field goal percentage, and seventh with 6.5 rebounds per contest and a .769 free throw percentage. Porath scored at least 20 points in five games, including a career-high 35 points against UW-La Crosse in the semifinals of the WIAC Championship.

Osterman started all 11 contests for the Titans and produced 6.3 points per

game, including a season-high 15 points against UW-Platteville on Feb. 5. A Newcomer of the Year is defined as a student-athlete who used her first season of participation in women’s basketball this season.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. From UWO, Maci Grade, a sophomore forward from Brandon, took that honor.

The 2021 All-WIAC Women’s Basketball team included two Titans: Porath and Julia Silloway, a senior guard from Berlin. In addition, honorable mentions went to Nikki Arneson, a senior forward from Mount Horeb; Abby Kaiser, a junior guard/forward from Potosi; and Karsyn Rueth, a senior center from Loyal.

UWO players on the All-Defensive team include Kaiser and Silloway.