Titans struggle to find footing early on

The UW Oshkosh baseball team holds a record of 2-4 to start off the 2021 season after losing to UW-Whitewater with scores of 14-2 and 4-3 and losing to UW-Stevens Point with scores of 11-1 and 7-2.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Titans’ pitching staff had troubles keeping UWW’s bats quiet, as pitcher Trevor Niedzwiecki gave up six runs (four earned runs) on three hits.

Titans’ pitcher Logan King came in relief for Niedzwiecki, but he fared no better, giving up six runs in three innings of work. Pitcher LJ Waco allowed the last two Warhawk runs in his one-third inning of work.

The pair of Titan runs came from a Matt Scherrman single in the second inning that scored Ethan Schreier and Sean Cummins.

The second game of the doubleheader was a much closer contest, as the Titans only lost by a score of 4-3.

The Titans took the lead in the top of the eighth inning 2-1 because of a Zach Taylor two-run homerun, but that lead didn’t last long as the Warhawks took a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth.

The Titans tied it back up with a Hunter Staniske home run out of left field. The Titans lost on a ninth inning balk which gave the Warhawks the 4-3 win.

The Titans baseball team also played on March 29 where they took on UW-Stevens Point. The Titans lost the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 11-1, and they had four errors in the game.

Titans Pitcher Will Michalski was handed the loss in this contest after giving three runs in four innings of work. Alex Larson came to relieve Michalski, but he fared no better giving up five runs in four innings. Matt Sorrells came into the game for Larson and allowed 3 runs in two-thirds of an inning. Scherrman had the lone run on a sacrifice fly which scored Staniske.

The second game of the doubleheader was not much better as the Titans lost 7-2. Scherrman was handed the loss after allowing five runs in five innings on the bump. That was not the end of the Pointer offensive attack as they tallied two more runs on Trey Tennessen, who had two innings of work.

The pair of Titan runs came from Jarrett Scheelk SAC Fly which scored Jake Andersen in the fifth inning, and an Eric Modaff solo home run in the seventh inning.

The Titans played against UW-Eau Claire on March 31 at home, and the results can be found on the UWO athletics page. UWO will travel to Eau Claire on Friday April 2 for another doubleheader against the Blugolds.