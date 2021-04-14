Track team shines

The UW Oshkosh track and field team had a productive meet on April 10 at the UW-Platteville Invitational.

The scores were not kept, but the Titans fought hard the entire meet. The Titans had 13 top-eight performances across different events at the meet on Saturday.

The work that the Titans put in is showing, even when scores are not kept at some of the meets.

“This is something that we’ve worked on since last year when they canceled our season,” sophomore sprinter Amitai Wheat said. “[There’s] a lot of hungry people on our team that’s ready to compete.”

The Titans must stay hungry, especially with the opportunity to win their conference on the horizon. The Titans feel they are prepared to take that conference title when it comes time to compete.

Their experience as a team will be their biggest strength and drive their quest for championship gold.

“Experience helps build character so we’re getting better every week, learning from our past mistakes,” freshman thrower Tay’Jion Johnson said. “If we continue to develop, we will be on track to winning conference in the near future.”

Their quest for success won’t stop there; the Titans also want the National title.

“The experience will help us not only at the conference championship, but at Nationals as well,” Wheat said. “Those are the meets that we as a team strive to win. Two goals that are excellent motivation for any group.”

The Titans’ next meet is a two-day meet at the UW-La Crosse Multi-Event Invitational, which is on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.

This is the Titans first two-day meet of the season and they are ready to compete for it, but it can be an adjustment for some going from competing one day to competing two days.

“You have to make sure you properly rest your body,” Johnson stated. “As much work as we put in during the week, our body also needs time to rest so we can be fresh for the next day.”

For others, the transition is not as difficult.

“It’s not hard for us at all,” Wheat said. “We just have to stick to the plan, rest when we can, ice and mentally prepare all this week. We’ve been waiting for this meet since the outdoor season started.”

It’s a mental game for the Titans and their mental toughness has been a large part in their success this season.