Track takes third in La Crosse

The UW Oshkosh Titans ended their meet in La Crosse with a score of 148 and finished third out of four teams.

Though their rank may not make it seem that way, the Titans had a very solid outing during the meet. The team still registered five first, six second and five third-place finishes.

“I feel like we did a solid job this week,” sophomore sprinter Amitai Wheat said. “We are battling a couple injuries, but for the numbers and performances we had this past weekend we did a good job.”

The Titans want to be as healthy as possible for the conference tournament, where they will have a chance to be crowned conference champions. Injuries are a part of every sport, and the Titans are always prepared for situations like these.

The Titans are preparing for another meet this week on Saturday April 24 at St. Norbert’s College, where there will be no spectators allowed at the event.

Though it may not seem this way, the lack of spectators could impact the Titans more than one might think.

“Having support always helps during the meets,” Wheat said. “Having the presence of our friends and family is something that we always love to have.”

The Titans will have to rely on their teammates to provide that extra support that they will miss at this upcoming meet. Each week is about getting better, and that is what the Titans feel like they get out of every meet.

“We are remaining humble and hungry,” Wheat said. “Weknow what we can do when everything is put together.”

The effort is there every week for the Titans and don’t expect anything less of them as they move into the second half of their season.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) championship will begin on May 7.

Though you can’t catch the Titans in person this week, check the UWO Titans athletic page for updates on the meet and what else is going on with the team.