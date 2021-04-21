Baseball team splits series with Stout

The UW Oshkosh baseball team continued their up-and-down season by splitting their doubleheader at UW-Stout on April 17, losing game one by a score of 7-4 and winning game two by a score of 12-9.

Game one was relatively close for the first eight innings, but UWS pulled away in the eighth with a four-run inning.

Senior pitcher Alex Larson pitched five innings while giving up three earned runs, four hits and striking out eight batters in a no decision. Freshman pitcher Cameron Mulvihill pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs, coming via home run, along with four hits.

UWW second baseman Colin Hageman went 2-for-4 at the plate while scoring two runs to lead the Warhawks’ offensive effort.

UWO took home the second of two games by winning in a 12-9 shootout.

Freshman Matt Scherrman pitched four innings and a third while giving up five earned runs and six hits and striking out four batters. Junior pitcher Trevor Niedzwiecki got credit for the win by pitching the remaining four innings and two thirds while giving up three earned runs and four hits and striking out seven batters.

Junior infielder Hunter Staniske led UWO’s offense by going 4-for-5 behind the plate and scoring one run while also having three runs batted in.

UWO currently sits at fourth place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 6-6 conference record and an 8-10 overall record.

The Titans are coming home to play three consecutive double headers against Finlandia University (Mich.) from Friday – Sunday.

First pitch times are at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with live results available on the UWO athletics page.