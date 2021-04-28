Injured football coach in good spirits

Mark Angeletti, the defensive line coach for the UW Oshkosh football team, is in good spirits and is on the road to recovery roughly a month after being involved in a car accident that severely injured him.

On March 15, Angeletti was heading to one of his favorite fishing spots when he was involved in a single-car crash, suffering nine broken ribs, as well as a punctured lung, fractured pelvis, broken bones in his leg and a concussion.

Since then, a GoFundMe was organized by Jill Endries, former UWO admissions director, to help with everyday expenses. Endries has been talking with Angeletti’s wife regarding updates his condition.

“He is at home and is very heavily engaged with physical therapy and is in recovery,” Endries said. “His wife said that he is really motivated to get better and get well. It’s still going to be a pretty long road, but right now everything is very positive.”

Endries also said that as Angeletti recovers, both he and his wife are not working, so the purpose of the GoFundMe was to raise enough money to cover bills and other daily expenses for a year to support the family.

“The GoFundMe was designed to help the family with day-to-day expenses,” she said. “Coach Angeletti is not working, and his wife is currently not working in order to be able to provide him care at home, so they’re without both of those incomes.”

Endries said that the support from the community was an amazing thing to see. Even after the goal was raised a few times until it topped out at $24,000, Titan nation exceeded expectations by raising $26,724.

“We hope to be able to pay for day-to-day expenses like rent, utilities or any of those other kinds of bills that are there all of the time whether you’re working or not,” Endries said. “This community just came through with flying colors and blew us out of the water with how they responded and with the strength of their responses.”

For those still wanting to contribute to Angeletti and his family, the GoFundMe page can be accessed at gofund.me/f81d490e.