Titans score 66 runs in five games

The Titans baseball team had a five game home stand against Finlandia University this past weekend, and the Titans did some damage, sweeping the Lions in a dominating fashion.

Game one of the series was on Friday April 23, and it was the closest of the five as the Titans won by a score of 8-5. The game was a see-saw game as momentum swings were present throughout the entire game.

The Lions had an early home run, but the Titans responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Lions began to march back and take the lead from the Titans, scoring four runs in the inning and making the score 5-3.

The Titans responded as they chipped away at the lead with Matt Scherrman’s sacrifice fly and Griffith Lukes’s RBI single. The Titans then controlled the rest of the game with Jarrett Scheelk’s single which scored two and then Matt Scherrman’s triple, which added one more. The winning pitcher was Harry Orth as he went 3 ⅓ innings, allowing no runs and one hit. He also had four strikeouts while on the bump.

Trevor Niedzwiecki also got his second save of the season in the contest.

Game two was a much different story as the Titans demolished the Lions winning 24-3. The Titan bats were hot in this one, as the Titan player stat lines looked like video games numbers.

Ethan Schreier went 2-3 with four runs and one RBI, Hunter Staniske went 3-4 with three runs and six RBIs and Scheelk also went 3-4 with four runs, five RBIs and 2 HRs. Scheelk was also the winning pitcher in this one, as he went five innings giving up one run on two hits and had seven strikeouts.

This game only went seven innings due to the run rule being applied.

Game three (Saturday, April 24) had a closer scoreboard as the Titans won by a score of 10-6. The bats quieted down a bit from the night before as the Titans had 13 hits.

As a team, the Titans had left seven runners stranded on base in this game.

The winning pitcher in this game was Alex Larson, who went six innings, giving up four runs on six hits and seven strikeouts. Niedzwiecki got the save again as he went two-thirds of an inning and pitched a shutout.

Game four was another dominant win for the Titans as they won by a score of 15-9.

Much of the offensive production came from Staniske, who went 4-4 with four RBIs and four runs, Scheelk, who had another productive game as he went 2-4, with four RBIs and two runs, Connor Giusti went 2-4 as well with three RBIs and three runs and Eric Modaff went 3-6 with two RBIs and two runs.

The pitcher credited with the win was Scherrman, who tossed for seven innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) and had 11 strikeouts.

Finally, in Game five (Sunday) the Titans had won by a score of 9-3. The Titans as a team totaled nine hits in this one. Scheelk added another home run to his season total, and leadoff batter Modaff hit a triple in the contest. The pitcher credited with the win was Will Michalski as he went eight innings allowing two runs and had himself 10 strikeouts in the contest.

The Titans look to UW-Platteville on Wednesday and then again Saturday this week.