UWO softball goes 2-2 on the road

The softball team had a busy week last week, playing four games on the road against UW-Stevens Point and UW-River Falls and winning half of them.

The Titans first traveled to Stevens Point, where they went .500 in the double-header.

In game one the Titans won 8-7.

Maddie Fink was credited with the win as she went six innings allowing seven runs on 11 hits with one strikeout in the contest.

The Titans had an 8-0 lead in the second inning, and the Pointers almost clawed their way back into the game, quieting the Titans’ bats and scoring seven runs of their own.

Mia Crotty got her first save of the season in the contest.

In game two of the double-header against Stevens Point, the Titans got smacked, losing 12-4 in the contest.

Crotty was handed the loss in this contest, as she went five innings allowing seven runs (five earned) and had three strikeouts in this one.

The Pointers’ bats came alive as they scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings. This game only went six innings.

Then the Titans traveled to River Falls on Saturday to take on the Falcons in the final double header of the week.

The Titans won game one of the double-header 6-5.

Once again Fink earned the win in this one, pitching the entire game giving up six hits and five runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts in this effort.

The bats were quiet from both teams, as there were only 10 hits in the entire game.

In game two, the Titans lost by a score of 5-3. Claire Petrus was given the loss in this one as she went three innings allowing five hits and two runs and only getting one strikeout.

The Titans stranded seven runners on base as the offense picked up slightly, but the run production did not.

This week the Titans look to play Whitewater for a double-header on Wednesday and then Stout on Friday for another double-header. The Titans will continue this road trip as both of these games will be away. Their next home game is on May 4.