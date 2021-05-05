UWO track is prepared for conference

The UW Oshkosh track and field team finished in third and fifth place in the UW-Platteville Border Battle and the Wartburg College Friday Night Lights Meet on Thursday and Friday

The Titans won two throwing events and one jumping event against UW-Stevens Point. The Titans then had a meet at UW-Platteville and finished third out of the five teams that competed at the event.

The Titans had a successful day, as they added five new names to the national top 20 performance list.

The Titans competed at Wartburg College in Iowa and finished fifth out of the five teams that competed.

Though this was the result, the Titans are not getting down on themselves and are still happy with the way they competed.

“We competed extremely well at both Platteville and Wartburg,” sophomore sprinter Amitai Wheat said. “We are ready to attack the conference.”

That is the mindset the entire team has with the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament coming up next week. The Titans are excited to get out there and show everyone why they are the best team in the conference. They have prepared themselves for this exact moment all season long.

“We’ve been waiting on this moment since last year when they sent us home from Nationals,” Wheat said. “A 14 plus hour ride back home left us hungry. This is personal for a lot of us.”

Determined to win the conference and become champions, the Titans are eager for the weekend to be here. With this being just a short few days away, the Titans do want to win the conference, but that is not the only thing they want to get out of this meet.

“It is very important to win but we can’t be too greedy,” Wheat said. “We would love to win this meet and change the culture but if we perform and put up a fight, we don’t care what the final score will be.”

It sounds like the most important thing for the Titans is to fight and show that they haven’t missed a step since the pandemic began.

This will be a good spot for the Titans to get ready for National competition as well.

You can catch the Titans on Friday and Saturday in River Falls for the WIAC conference championship.