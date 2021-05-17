UWO+in+regional+softball+championship+beginning+May+21

UW Oshkosh will participate in regional competition of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at UW-Eau Claire’s Bollinger Fields beginning May 21.

The Titans (24-11) secured an automatic bid into the 48-team field by winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship. UW Oshkosh, the top seed in the six-team, double-elimination event, will face No. 6 seed Illinois College (25-12) in its opening game. The Titans are making the ninth NCAA appearance in program history and third in the past five years. UW Oshkosh won regional crowns in 1988 and 2017.

The Eau Claire Regional will also feature No. 2 seed Alfred University (N.Y.) (31-9), No. 3 seed Linfield College (Ore.) (36-7); No. 4 seed University of Southern Maine (31-4); and No. 5 seed Piedmont University (Ga.) (22-11).

The winner of the Eau Claire Regional will advance to the finals that will be held May 27-June 1 at Moyer Park in Salem, Virginia.

In baseball, UWO play for the WIAC championship begins May 19. The full schedule includes:

Wednesday, May 19

UW-Stevens Point (#1) – Bye

UW-Whitewater (#2) – Bye

UW-Platteville (#6) at UW-La Crosse (#3), 1 p.m.

UW-Oshkosh (#5) at UW-Stout (#4), 1 p.m.

Friday, May 21 (at UW-Whitewater)

Game 1–UW-Whitewater (#2) vs. Highest Seed (#3 Seed), 10 a.m.

Game 2–Lowest Seed (#4 Seed) vs. UW-Stevens Point (#1), 1 p.m.

Game 3–Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4–Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 (at UW-Whitewater)

Game 5–Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3, Noon

Game 6–Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 (at UW-Whitewater)

Game 7 (if necessary), If winner of Game 4 loses Game 6, Noon

Championship winner receives conference’s automatic NCAA bid.