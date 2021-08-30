Oshkosh Police hold annual mental health 5K on Oct. 2

The Oshkosh Police Department will host its Annual Mental Health and Wellness Awareness 5K on Oct. 2 at Menominee Park in Oshkosh.

This 5K fun run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. with 7:30 a.m. check in and registration.

Participants will help raise money for the OPD’s Mental Health and Wellness Initiative. This wellness committee was formed in 2018 and its mission is to help combat the stigma associated with law enforcement officers and mental health. The goals of this initiative are to offer officers, non-sworn staff and law enforcement families support, education, training and awareness in mental health and resiliency.

The Oshkosh Police Department plans on using the proceeds from the run for education/training on physical/mental/emotional health, law enforcement resiliency training and for speakers related to mental health and wellness.

To receive a T-shirt, you must register by Sept. 9. Runners can sign up for the run at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Oshkosh/OPDmentalhealthawareness5k. To receive a $5 discount on registration, enter the code FUNRUN.