Girls soccer cruises to an impressive 4-0 start, a first since 2012

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team rolled to four straight victories opening up the season, an accomplishment last achieved in 2012.

The offense was on point, scoring 23 goals in total in the four games. The defense didn’t allow a single goal from the opposition.

The team got off to a great start at home with a dominant 7-0 showing against Ripon on Sept. 1. Three days later, they took down Marian University 6-0. The Titans also defeated Bethel University 4-0 on Sept. 6. and Lakeland University 6-0 on Sept. 8.

This marks the first time in over a year any of the players have been able to compete on the field due to COVID-19.

“COVID gave us the opportunity to grow closer as a team off the field,” said sophomore forward Rylie Kaufmann. “We have all been practicing and lifting together for the past year to prepare us for this season.”

Despite not having much of a season last year, the team chemistry remains strong.

“Losing our season was not ideal, the training and team bonding didn’t stop,” said Kaufmann.

“During all that time we weren’t focused on competition or outside factors; it was solely our personal and team development.”

The road ahead is looking promising, she said.

“As a team we have started off very strong and I want to see us continue our energy and momentum throughout the season,” Kaufmann said. “Our coaches continuously push us to not be complacent so as long as we keep our foot on the gas pedal and play a full 90 minutes each game, we will continue to be a force on the field.”

The Titans are back at home Sept. 18 in a showdown with Carroll University. The match will begin at 1 p.m. on J.J. Keller Field. Students can attend for free with their student ID.