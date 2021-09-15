Raddatz, Grant named Kwik Trip football athletes of the week

Two UW Oshkosh freshmen were chosen as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Football Players of the Week. Carson Raddatz and Jaylen Grant were recognized for their play during their season-opening 28-24 win against Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama on Sept. 4.

Grant was announced the special teams player of the week as a return specialist, while Raddatz was named defensive player of the week as a free safety.

Grant, who averaged 46.5 yards per return, returned his first kickoff 59 yards, which resulted in a Titan touchdown the following play and evened the score up at 7 in the first quarter.

Not playing an organized game in over two years, Grant said he missed the simple things about being able to play again.

“It felt good man, just hearing players’ names being called gets you excited,” Grant said. “It’s the little things.”

Grant was also selected to the D3football.com National Team of the week as a return specialist, an award only 22 Titans have received.

“It’s pretty crazy how long this program has been going, to only be the 22nd player from here to receive this,” Grant said. “It’s a pretty special honor.”

Grant’s second return resulted in a 93-yard touchdown, again tying up the score at 14 in the second quarter.

Raddatz recorded six tackles, four being solo, and one interception during their bout against Huntington College.

In his first game in several years, Raddatz said he was not expecting this type of success.

“Receiving defensive player of the week wasn’t even something I thought about,” he said. “I just stuck to my assignments along with the rest of the team, and we were able to pull out the win.”

The Titans traveled north to take on Division 2 Northern Michigan University and their senior loaded offense on Sept. 11. Kobe Berghammer threw for three touchdowns and Mitch Gerhartz added a rushing score as the Titans built a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter and went on to win 28-10 at the Superior Dome in Marquette, Michigan.

“We’re definitely going to have to stop their run,” Raddatz said before the game. “They have a senior-led offensive line along with some good athletes at running back that could break free at any moment.”